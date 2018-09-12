Polls set to open in Regina Northeast byelection

Regina Northeast voters will go to the polls today to decide who will hold Kevin Doherty's former seat in the Legislature.

Doherty, who was with the Sask. Party, left politics back in March for a job in the private sector.

Six candidates are running for the seat:

Gary Grewal - Saskatchewan Party

Ken Grey - PC Party of Saskatchewan

Reid Hill - Saskatchewan Liberal Party

Yens Pedersen - Saskatchewan New Democratic Party

Mark Regel - Western Independence Party of Saskatchewan

Jessica Schroeder - Saskatchewan Green Party

Polls open at 9 a.m. CST and close at 8 p.m. tonight.