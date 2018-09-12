Polls set to open in Regina Northeast byelection
The seat was previously held by Kevin Doherty, who left politics back in March.
Seat previously held by Sask. Party's Kevin Doherty
Regina Northeast voters will go to the polls today to decide who will hold Kevin Doherty's former seat in the Legislature.
Doherty, who was with the Sask. Party, left politics back in March for a job in the private sector.
Six candidates are running for the seat:
- Gary Grewal - Saskatchewan Party
- Ken Grey - PC Party of Saskatchewan
- Reid Hill - Saskatchewan Liberal Party
- Yens Pedersen - Saskatchewan New Democratic Party
- Mark Regel - Western Independence Party of Saskatchewan
- Jessica Schroeder - Saskatchewan Green Party
Polls open at 9 a.m. CST and close at 8 p.m. tonight.