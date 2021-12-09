Regina non-profit wants to get more basketballs in kids' hands all over Sask.

A Regina non-profit group wants to get more basketballs in the hands of kids across the province.

Ball for All is a partnership between Buckets and Borders, Canada Basketball, Saskatchewan Basketball, Scott Collegiate and the Living Skies Indigenous Basketball league — Saskatchewan's first-ever provincewide Indigenous youth basketball league.

Justin and Brendan Lee launched Buckets and Borders in 2015. While it originally started as a way of documenting basketball culture all over the globe, they are now working on impacting people's lives.

"Really just inspired by our love for the game, and we have created an online shop with various items that will fund the initiative, one of which is the basketball itself, which we're selling for 60 bucks," Justin Lee said.

For every ball that is purchased, two balls are donated to the kids involved with community partner organizations like Scott Collegiate and the Living Skies Indigenous Basketball league.

Paige Crozon, manager of Living Skies Indigenous Basketball League, said the basketballs will help their athletes practice. The league was created for Saskatchewan youth age 11 to 17.

Crozon also said that they're really excited to work with Buckets and Borders because it provides youth the materials they need to grow and develop their game.

"We wanted to provide the structure within the basketball programs, but now with their own ball they'll be able to practice on the outdoor court or wherever else they have the opportunity," she said.

Crozon said that sports are important for wellness and physical activity, but it also provides athletes with relationships, and improves mental wellness.

"Sport encompasses a lot of life skills while providing a space where athletes can connect, build relationships, open up communication and connection to youth of all backgrounds," she said.

"So we have around 300 youth participating in the junior division currently. All of our athletes will be able to have access to basketball to practice and work on their skills in the off-season," she said.

The plan is to have the balls presented to athletes at Living Skies' provincial championship in March 2022.