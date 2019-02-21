As hopes for Regina NFL game fade, Riders statement says team wasn't opposed
It doesn't look like an NFL pre-season game proposed for Mosaic Stadium in Regina this summer will happen after all.
August game between Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers had been floated as a possibility
It doesn't look like an NFL pre-season game proposed for Mosaic Stadium in Regina this summer will happen after all.
The Roughriders released a statement Tuesday to clarify the team's position. The organization says it was not opposed to the idea.
The team said it did raise concerns over a short turnaround time between the proposed date and the Riders' own regular season game.
The Oakland Raiders were looking to play a pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers in Regina on Friday, Aug. 23.
The Riders are scheduled to host the Ottawa Redblacks one day later.
The Roughriders were not optimistic the stadium could be converted back to CFL standards in time.
With files from Glenn Reid
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.