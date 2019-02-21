As hopes for Regina NFL game fade, Riders statement says team wasn't opposed

It doesn't look like an NFL pre-season game proposed for Mosaic Stadium in Regina this summer will happen after all.

The Roughriders released a statement Tuesday to clarify the team's position. The organization says it was not opposed to the idea.

The team said it did raise concerns over a short turnaround time between the proposed date and the Riders' own regular season game.

The Oakland Raiders were looking to play a pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers in Regina on Friday, Aug. 23.

The Riders are scheduled to host the Ottawa Redblacks one day later.

The Roughriders were not optimistic the stadium could be converted back to CFL standards in time.