Newcomers Market in Regina shut down after complaint to health inspector

There is a little less taste to explore in Regina after the shut down of the newcomers market.

The market, hosted about four times a year by the Westminster United Church, saw tables set up for people who were new to Canada to sell food from their countries. As many as 19 countries had been represented at previous markets.

Now the Saskatchewan Health Authority has stepped in and raised concerns after a complaint was made, according to Rev. Darrell Reine.

"We were contacted by the health department because a complaint had been made to them about the market that people weren't cooking in certified kitchens," he said.

The SHA says on its website that it treats any food sales the same way it does food trucks and restaurants, in that sellers have to adhere to regulations which require water supplies, temperature control and aspects which are monitored by inspectors. They must also face regular inspection and have a licence to operate.

"What we were doing is setting up tables of food, a few extra tables for people to come and buy the food and eat it right there, and then they could go and buy more to take home," Reine explained.

The church hadn't received any complaints about people contracting an illness from the food in the time it was offered, he said.

The shuttering of the market may have had to do with difficulties in communication. The Regina Farmers' Market said on Twitter it had contacted the SHA about the newcomer market but that there had been no intention to shut it down. Rather, the government's regulations and red tape made it more difficult for those newcomers to sell their own food at the farmers market.

