Here's Regina's holiday schedule for the New Year's weekend

Saturday is a holiday across the province, and the City of Regina has released its schedule for the New Year's weekend.

City hall will be closed on the weekend as well as on Monday. All recycling and garbage will be picked up as usual, and bi-weekly garbage collection will resume on Monday.

No parking metres are in effect on New Year's Day.

Operation hours:

Landfill: Closed on Saturday.

Regina Transit: No bus service on Saturday. The Transit Information Centre and RIDELine is closed. Regular weekday bus service resumes on Monday.

Paratransit Service: Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries: The office is closed from Saturday until Monday, but gates open at 8 a.m. daily.

North West Leisure Centre: Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre: Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Regina Sportplex, Fieldhouse & Lawson Aquatic Centre: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Outdoor arenas: Weather dependent, no supervision provided.

Regina Public Library: All branches will be closed on Saturday and Sunday. Regular hours will resume on Monday.

Provincial and federal government services

Regina's Service Canada Centre will be closed all weekend and Monday.

SHA COVID-19 Testing: 665 University Park Dr.

Drive-Thru Testing: Closed on Saturday but open on Sunday between 11:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Testing is available by calling HealthLine 811.

Assessment and Treatment: Saturday and Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Walk-In Vaccination Clinics: