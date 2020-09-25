Former NDP cabinet minister to run as independent in Regina Walsh Acres

Former NDP cabinet minister Sandra Morin will be running in the upcoming election in Regina Walsh Acres as an independent.

Morin announced her intentions at a media conference on Friday morning.

"Mr. Meili has yet to even get enough candidates. Yet he has chosen to double down on a campaign of infighting and disrespect," Morin said.

"The only endorsement that really matters is from my home community members."

In August, the NDP informed the constituency association that Morin would not be the candidate. Morin was informed verbally and in writing by the party earlier this month that NDP Leader Ryan Meili would not endorse her as the candidate due to results of a "confidential vetting process."

On Sept. 2, Morin told CBC, "There is absolutely nothing new that has come to light. I can state that 100 per cent, unequivocally."

Morin called the party's position "ridiculous."

Morin said she is bound by the confidentially agreement from disclosing the allegation until a hearing is held.

The seat has been vacant since September 2019, when Saskatchewan Party MLA Warren Steinley resigned to run for the Conservative Party in the federal election.

Morin won a contested nomination in May 2019.

The Saskatchewan Party nominated Derek Meyers in January. Meyers was the sports director and sports anchor at Global Regina before starting his own business.

On Thursday night, the NDP sent a news release that said it was naming Kelly Hardy as its candidate for Walsh Acres.

'No connection' to association president stepping down

One of Morin's defenders was former Walsh Acres constituency association president Barb Dedi.

Earlier this month, Dedi said she and the association would refuse to nominate a new candidate unless "credible" information came to their attention that would disqualify Morin.

This week, the NDP confirmed Dedi was no longer the association president.

Barb Dedi (left) was the president of the Regina Walsh Acres NDP constituency association until recently. Sandra Morin (right) was the candidate for Regina Walsh Acres until late August. (Sandra Morin NDP Facebook)

Meili said the issue with Morin's candidacy had nothing to do with Dedi no longer running the constituency.

"A harassment claim was brought forward more than a year ago. She has been asked to step down and take sensitivity training," Meili said Wednesday.

"The timing is unfortunate because you can make those connections but there is no connection."

Meili said the anti-harassment process is "completely separate" from the political side of the party.