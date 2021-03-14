Regina Opposition NDP MLAs call for conversion therapy ban in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan's Opposition called Thursday for the province to enact a ban on conversion therapy.

Saskatchewan NDP deputy leader Nicole Sarauer and critic for human rights Meara Conway made the demand, joined by Kent Peterson, spokesperson for Queen City For All.

The call came a day after Regina passed a bylaw banning conversion therapy, defined as a service intended to change someone's sexual orientation or identity.

The federal government moved recently to ban the practice across Canada with Bill C-6. However, 13 of 14 Conservative Saskatchewan MPs voted against this bill.

Conway said it is important for all politicians to come together and bring an end to the practice of conversion therapy.

"We have a role to play here as provincial legislators, regardless of party affiliation, to denounce this practice in the strongest terms and to ensure that we are standing up for all Saskatchewan residents," she said.

Peterson said taking a strong stance is the only way to keep members of Saskatchewan's queer community safe.

"Piecemeal and fragmented approaches to banning conversion therapy will not make queer and trans people safer, or more protected, or more included. We need a provincial ban on conversion therapy as soon as possible," he said.

In a statement, the Saskatchewan government said it opposes any form of therapy that claims to be able to change sexual orientation and does not provide coverage for these practices. It also said that it will continue to monitor Bill C-6.