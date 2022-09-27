Niki Anderson selected as Regina's new city manager
Anderson set to formally move into the position in November
Regina city council has selected Niki Anderson as the new city manager.
The position was left vacant in February after the abrupt termination of Chris Holden, who had held the role since 2016. City clerk Jim Nicol has covered the position in the interim.
The move to appoint Anderson comes after a months-long search led by a selection committee made up of Mayor Sandra Masters and Couns. Bob Hawkins, Terina Shaw and John Findura, with help from a national executive search firm.
"We are excited that Ms. Anderson is joining the City of Regina as its administrative head," said Masters in a news release Monday afternoon.
"My council colleagues and I are confident that we have found an extremely talented and experienced individual."
According to the City of Regina, Anderson has 20 years of senior leadership experience. She has been with the City of Edmonton for the last four and a half years, most recently as the deputy fire chief and the executive officer of fire rescue services.
Before that, Anderson worked in strategic development and institutional engagement at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology. She was also a managing partner of Uniglobe Geo Travel, after spending a year in Afghanistan providing logistics start-up expertise to the Department of National Defense.
"I am excited to take on this new responsibility and the many challenges and opportunities that lie ahead," said Anderson in the news release.
The city manager is the administrative head and is accountable to council. Their job is to ensure city operations are well maintained and managed efficiently, while leading roughly 2,800 city employees.
Anderson officially moves into her new position in November.
City council is set to ratify the appointment at its meeting on Wednesday.
