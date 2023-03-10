Regina musician Tesher faces off against celebrity rappers on Family Feud Canada

Regina musician Hitesh Sharma, who goes by the stage name Tesher, is set to appear on a special celebrity edition of Family Feud Canada before the Juno Awards air Monday evening.

Tesher, who had a swift rise to international success after going viral on TikTok in 2020, brought family and friends along to be on his team.

The tight-knit group faced off against B.C. rapper and former Juno nominee bbno$ and Minnesota rapper Yung Gravy on the game show, which is hosted by comedian and actor Gerry Dee.

The teams competed for a chance to win $10,000 for a charity of their choice.

Tesher, who was nominated for a Juno in 2022, said appearing on the game show is yet another adventure in a long line of them.

"Honestly, my life takes so many wild turns, sometimes I don't even realize how things happen," he said, laughing.

Tesher's Family Feud team included family and friends. (Alex Urosevic/CBC)

Tesher said thinks he Family Feud expected him to bring other celebrities to be on his team, rather than those closest to him.

"Other than [my manager] Divya [Sharma], it's a full Regina team. So we're we're repping hard!" he said.

Tesher said his friends and family were surprised when he asked them to come on the popular game show with him, but were 100 per cent onboard.

"Honestly the most fun that I get to have in my life is I just get to bring my friends on random adventures that we just would never imagine would happen," Tesher said. "We've all seen Family Feud, but to actually be on it is crazy."

Tesher said he worked hard to prepare for the show by watching many old episodes and practising. While filming the program was a lot of fun, he said having his family with him was the most special aspect of the experience.

"Honestly, I kind of learned very early on that it was really important to keep the family close. Because as things change, things ebb and flow, it's always going to be the people that were with you from day one that are going to hold you down," he said.

"The highs, they're there. And the lows, they're there. And this is a high moment and I wanted to celebrate that high moment with my friends."

B.C. rapper bbno$, far right, American rapper Yung Gravy, second from right, and Ontario rapper Feddie Dredd, second from left, led the team facing off against Tesher on Family Feud Canada. (Alex Urosevic/CBC)

As for the competition, Tesher said his team was nervous to face off against bbno$, Yung Gravy and their team of friends and family, which included 2023 Juno nominee and Ontario rapper Freddie Dredd.

"They were some tough competition. But you know, bb/Gravy is no match for Jalebi," Tesher said, referring to his hit song with hip hop artist Jason Derulo.

The money won in the Family Feud episode is going to MusiCounts, a program that makes sure children have the opportunity to learn a musical instrument.

"I never got to do that when I was growing up, and I always kick myself for it. I wish I learned the piano or something because it would have really made things easier now when I'm producing music," Tesher said.

A music-themed celebrity special of Family Feud Canada will air at 5:30 p.m. CST Monday night before the Junos air. (Alex Urosevic/CBC)

He said he is glad the episode will help kids have a foundation for making music if that is what they want to do.

The music-themed celebrity special of Family Feud Canada will air at 5:30 p.m. CST Monday night.