Regina musician seeks stolen music sheets

Her car was broken into and now the music she needs to do her job is missing.

Carlie Hinz, who plays piano at Casino Regina, said she returned home from work around 11 p.m. last night and when she woke up in the morning, her vehicle's back window was smashed.

The only thing that was missing was a black and white checkered suitcase her piano partner had bought for the pair and the music that was inside of it.

"That was all of the music I had compiled; it's taken several years for me to get all of that together, hundreds of songs, and it was all taken," Hinz said.

She said she reported the suitcase was stolen to police and SGI.

Hinz said she figured whoever stole the music likely dumped it once they figured out it didn't have much value to anyone aside from herself.

She said she had taken several hours of her day on Wednesday searching back alleys and dumpsters in an effort to find the suitcase, to no avail.

"Honestly, the car is the last thing on my mind right now, I need (the music) for my livelihood," Hinze said. "Every week, I use that."

Hinz said she would like to see the music returned to her in some way. She said if a face-to-face meet isn't appropriate, she's willing to pick the suitcase up somewhere else.