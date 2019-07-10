Regina musician seeks stolen music sheets

Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Carlie Hinz woke up on Wednesday morning to find the back window of her vehicle smashed. The only thing that was stolen was the music she uses every week, and now she's asking the people responsible to return it.

Carlie Hinz says the music she needs every week was stolen from her vehicle last night or early this morning

Carlie Hinz woke up on Wednesday morning and found the back window of her vehicle smashed. The only item that was stolen is a suitcase full of sheet music she needs to do her work. (Submitted by Carlie Hinz)

Her car was broken into and now the music she needs to do her job is missing. 

Carlie Hinz, who plays piano at Casino Regina, said she returned home from work around 11 p.m. last night and when she woke up in the morning, her vehicle's back window was smashed.

The only thing that was missing was a black and white checkered suitcase her piano partner had bought for the pair and the music that was inside of it.

"That was all of the music I had compiled; it's taken several years for me to get all of that together, hundreds of songs, and it was all taken," Hinz said. 

She said she reported the suitcase was stolen to police and SGI. 

Hinz said she figured whoever stole the music likely dumped it once they figured out it didn't have much value to anyone aside from herself.

She said she had taken several hours of her day on Wednesday searching back alleys and dumpsters in an effort to find the suitcase, to no avail. 

"Honestly, the car is the last thing on my mind right now, I need (the music) for my livelihood," Hinze said. "Every week, I use that."

Hinz said she would like to see the music returned to her in some way. She said if a face-to-face meet isn't appropriate, she's willing to pick the suitcase up somewhere else.

