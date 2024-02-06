Regina music instructor faces charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor: police

A 71-year-old music instructor in Regina has been charged with sexually assaulting a nine-year-old.

Claro Recto Belen faces charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching in relation to the alleged assault.

Police began investigating Belen on Feb. 5, 2024 after the Regina's Children's Justice Centre received a report that a nine year-old had been sexually assaulted by a private music instructor, according to the Regina Police Service.

The Children's Justice Centre is a team made up of police, child protection workers, Saskatchewan Health Authority child abuse physicians and Crown prosecutors. The group reviews and responds to allegations of abuse against children.

Belen was arrested by police and then released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 12, 2024.

Police said it's possible there are other victims or witnesses, which is why they are asking people with information to contact Crime Stoppers or police.