Trial underway for 2 people accused of first-degree murder in 2016 Regina death

The trial for a man and woman accused of first-degree murder got underway in Regina on Tuesday.

Gregory James Wolfe and Colinda Lee Hotomanie are charged in connection with the October 2016 death of Ryan Sugar.

Fourteen jurors were selected at the Conexus Arts Centre on Tuesday for the four week trial.

The Crown is expecting to call 26 witnesses during the trial.

Sugar's body was found in a burned home on the 1500 block of McTavish Streeet, nearly a week after the fire had been put out.

A third person, Jessica Dawn Pangman, is also facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with Sugar's death.