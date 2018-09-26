Regina jury delivers 1st- and 2nd-degree murder convictions in Ryan Sugar's death
Colinda Hotomani found guilty of 2nd-degree murder, Gregory Wolfe guilty of 1st-degree in death of Ryan Sugar
A 12-person jury has reached guilty verdicts in a first-degree murder trial in Regina for two people accused of killing 31-year-old Ryan Sugar.
Colinda Hotomani, 36, and Gregory Wolfe, 26, were both charged with first-degree murder in connection with Sugar's death.
The jury found Wolfe guilty of first-degree murder and Hotomani guilty of second-degree murder.
Police and firefighters found Sugar's body on Oct. 11, 2016, amid the wreckage of a home that had been ravaged by fire one week prior.
The defence did not call any evidence. Wolfe's lawyer, Mervyn Shaw, asked the jury to reach a verdict of manslaughter for his client. Defence lawyer Greg Wilson asked the jury to find Hotomani not guilty.
Justice Janet McMurtry began her instructions in Regina Court of Queen's Bench Monday afternoon and finished Tuesday.
More to come.