Skip to Main Content
Regina jury delivers 1st- and 2nd-degree murder convictions in Ryan Sugar's death
Breaking

Regina jury delivers 1st- and 2nd-degree murder convictions in Ryan Sugar's death

The 12 jurors have reached a verdict in a first-degree murder trial in Regina for two people accused of killing 31-year-old Ryan Sugar.

Colinda Hotomani found guilty of 2nd-degree murder, Gregory Wolfe guilty of 1st-degree in death of Ryan Sugar

CBC News ·
On Oct. 11, 2016, police found Ryan Sugar's body in a bungalow on Regina's McTavish Street that had been engulfed in flames the week prior. (CBC News)

A 12-person jury has reached guilty verdicts in a first-degree murder trial in Regina for two people accused of killing 31-year-old Ryan Sugar. 

Colinda Hotomani, 36, and Gregory Wolfe, 26, were both charged with first-degree murder in connection with Sugar's death.

The jury found Wolfe guilty of first-degree murder and Hotomani guilty of second-degree murder.   

Police and firefighters found Sugar's body on Oct. 11, 2016, amid the wreckage of a home that had been ravaged by fire one week prior. 

The defence did not call any evidence. Wolfe's lawyer, Mervyn Shaw, asked the jury to reach a verdict of manslaughter for his client. Defence lawyer Greg Wilson asked the jury to find Hotomani not guilty. 

​Justice Janet McMurtry began her instructions in Regina Court of Queen's Bench Monday afternoon and finished Tuesday.

More to come. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us