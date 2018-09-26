Regina jury delivers 1st- and 2nd-degree murder convictions in Ryan Sugar's death

A 12-person jury has reached guilty verdicts in a first-degree murder trial in Regina for two people accused of killing 31-year-old Ryan Sugar.

Colinda Hotomani, 36, and Gregory Wolfe, 26, were both charged with first-degree murder in connection with Sugar's death.

The jury found Wolfe guilty of first-degree murder and Hotomani guilty of second-degree murder.

Police and firefighters found Sugar's body on Oct. 11, 2016, amid the wreckage of a home that had been ravaged by fire one week prior.

The defence did not call any evidence. Wolfe's lawyer, Mervyn Shaw, asked the jury to reach a verdict of manslaughter for his client. Defence lawyer Greg Wilson asked the jury to find Hotomani not guilty.

​Justice Janet McMurtry began her instructions in Regina Court of Queen's Bench Monday afternoon and finished Tuesday.

More to come.