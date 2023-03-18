Sask.'s top court reduces conviction in killing of Justin Langan from 1st-degree murder to 2nd-degree

A man found guilty of a 2018 murder in Regina has had his conviction reduced to second-degree murder from first-degree murder by Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal.

In 2020, Chad Barre was convicted by a jury in what was then Regina Court of Queen's Bench of murdering Justin Langan, 40, during an attempt to collect a $20 drug debt. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years, as is required in first-degree murder convictions.

Barre's appeal hinged on what the judge in the original case told the jury before sending them to deliberate.

"I accept [Barre's] argument that, in this case, something more was required to enable the jury to fulfil its function," the appeal decision, written by Justice Jill Drennan with Justices Jeff Kalmakoff and Neal Caldwell, said.

The 2020 verdict was based on the conclusion that Barre killed Langan while also committing the offence of unlawful confinement, a detail that led to the first-degree conviction.

During closing arguments, the Crown took the position that Langan was physically and psychologically confined from the moment the gun was produced.

"I note as well that this confinement had a somewhat more subtle flavour than that in many other cases involving firearms," the appeal decision said.

According to court documents, Barre and an accomplice entered Langan's home on Feb. 18, 2018, to demand $20 that Barre was allegedly owed for a methamphetamine purchase.

When Langan said he didn't have the $20, Barre pointed a gun at Langan, the documents say.

Discussion turned to the prospect of the living room television being taken in lieu of the money owed. When Barre's accomplice went to unplug and take the television, Langan's wife tried to stop him, leading to what she described as a "tug of war."

Langan's wife testified that she tripped and when Langan came to help her, she heard a popping sound and Langan dropped to the ground. Barre and the second man took the television, ran out of the residence, got into a truck and drove away, the court documents said.

Justin Langan was killed in 2018. (Facebook)

Barre argued there were shortcomings in Langan's wife's testimony:

She could only approximate the length of the incident.

She could not recall exactly when the gun was drawn.

While she testified that the gun was visible for "a third" of the incident, she did not specify which third in relation to the killing.

She did not see the shooting itself.

Given the passage of time, she could not be certain of the sequence of events.

The appeal ruling says the frailties in her testimony as they relate to the issue of confinement are apparent.

"I agree with Mr. Barre that the evidence respecting the timing and nature of the confinement in relation to the killing was ambiguous at best," it says.

Barre's second-degree murder conviction still carries a life sentence, but he could be eligible for parole in 10 years.

The ruling says the judge from the original trial has since retired. Therefore, the appeal panel will hear arguments from counsel about Barre's parole eligibility at a yet-to-be-determined date.

Read the full appeal ruling: