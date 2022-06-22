Regina police identify victim in city's 5th homicide of 2022

Regina police say a woman reported missing earlier this month is now the city's latest homicide victim.

Anne Marie Zaremba, 63, was reported missing to police on June 13.

Police previously said that a woman was found dead inside a building in the 1300 block of Oxford Bay last Friday.

On Wednesday, they confirmed that Zaremba was that woman.

Kenneth Glen Hubick, 75, was charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a dead body, police said Monday.

He made his first appearance in Regina provincial court the same day.

At that time, police said the victim's family didn't want her name released, but said Wednesday the family has now given their consent.

Zaremba's death is the city's fifth homicide of 2022, police said.