Regina police lay murder charge in city's third homicide of 2021

A 54-year-old Regina man has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the killing of Justin Robert Delorme.

Charles Wayne Taypotat made his first court appearance on the charge Monday in provincial court.

He is accused of killing Delorme, 32, during an incident over the weekend, police said.

On Feb. 21, Regina police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Garnet Street at around 6:30 a.m. CST.

Police say Delorme was found injured and was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

It was the city's third homicide of 2021.