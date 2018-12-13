Regina man who killed intruder has murder charge stayed, but still guilty of other offences

A 26-year-old Regina man who fatally shot an intruder has been sentenced to four years and eight months.

Brent Stacee Creely was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 35-year-old Shawn Robert Coghill. That murder charge was stayed in Regina provincial court on Monday.

Creely was, however, was found guilty of careless use of firearm, two counts of possession of an unauthorized weapon and possession of a firearm contrary to a court order.

Creely was also found guilty of assaulting a corrections officer since being incarcerated and received 18 months for that offense.

Regina police were called to a home on the 1100 block of Retallack Street in May and found Coghill's body inside.

Creely was living there with a roommate at the time of the fatal incident. Both of them were dealing drugs out of the home.

Coghill and another man broke into the house to steal a gun, court heard. Creely, who was in the basement, shot Coghill as he was coming down the stairs.

Defense lawyer Bruce Campbell said his client was visibly upset and emotional over how the events transpired.

Creely was arrested along with his 23-year-old roommate, who was charged with possession of a gun in violation of a prohibition order.

A 33-year-old man who entered the home with Coghill was charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence and use of a firearm during the commission of an offence.