Who's running in the 2020 Regina municipal election, ward by ward
This story will be updated as more nominations are announced.
Only one Regina city councillor has announced retirement
This list will be updated as new candidates emerge. Are we missing someone? Are you running? Contact sasknews@cbc.ca or heidi.atter@cbc.ca
Regina city councillor Mike O'Donnell has announced he will retire from Ward 8. All other incumbent city councillors have confirmed they are seeking re-election, with the exception of current Ward 10 councillor Jerry Flegel, who is running for mayor.
Nominations will take place from Sept. 22 to Oct. 7. Voters go to the polls Nov. 9. Click here to see the City of Regina's ward boundaries.
- 19 candidates have put their names forward as of Sept. 1.
- 49 people ran for city councillor positions in 2016.
- Seven wards are uncontested as of Sept. 1
Mayoral Race
Ward 1
- Barbara Young (incumbent)
- Cheryl Stadnichuk
Ward 2
- Bob Hawkins (incumbent)
Ward 3
- Andrew Stevens (incumbent)
Ward 4
- Lori Bresciani (incumbent)
Ward 5
- John Findura (incumbent)
Ward 6
- Joel Murray (incumbent)
- Dan LeBlanc
Ward 7
- Sharron Bryce (incumbent)
- Shobna Radons
Ward 8
Ward 9
- Jason Mancinelli (incumbent)
Ward 10
- Adam Anderson