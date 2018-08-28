Skip to Main Content
Who's running in the 2020 Regina municipal election, ward by ward
Saskatchewan·New

This story will be updated as more nominations are announced.

Only one Regina city councillor has announced retirement

Heidi Atter · CBC News ·
The City of Regina municipal election is set for November 9, 2020. (Kevin O'Connor/CBC)

This list will be updated as new candidates emerge. Are we missing someone? Are you running? Contact sasknews@cbc.ca or heidi.atter@cbc.ca

Regina city councillor Mike O'Donnell has announced he will retire from Ward 8. All other incumbent city councillors have confirmed they are seeking re-election, with the exception of current Ward 10 councillor Jerry Flegel, who is running for mayor.

Nominations will take place from Sept. 22 to Oct. 7. Voters go to the polls Nov. 9. Click here to see the City of Regina's ward boundaries. 

  • 19 candidates have put their names forward as of Sept. 1.
  • 49 people ran for city councillor positions in 2016.
  • Seven wards are uncontested as of Sept. 1

Mayoral Race 

Ward 1

Ward 1 is in the city's south end. (City of Regina)

Ward 2

Ward 2 is in the city's southwest end. (City of Regina)

Ward 3

Ward 3 is in the city's central area. (City of Regina)

Ward 4

Ward 4 is in the city's southeast end. (City of Regina)

Ward 5

Ward 5 is in the city's northeast end. (City of Regina)

Ward 6 

Ward 6 is in the city's northeast end. (City of Regina)

Ward 7

Ward 7 is in the city's northeast area. (City of Regina)

Ward 8

Ward 8 is in the city's west end. (City of Regina)

Ward 9

Ward 9 is in the city's northwest end. (City of Regina)

Ward 10 

  • Adam Anderson 
Ward 10 is in the city's north end. (City of Regina)
