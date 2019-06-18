What we know so far about Regina's municipal election

Regina will head to the polls in six months for the city's next municipal election. Nominations will take place September 22 to October 7. That's when we'll know officially who is on the ballot.

Current Regina mayor Michael Fougere first won the mayoralty in 2012. CBC asked the mayor's office whether he will run again.

Former Regina mayor Pat Fiacco knows what it takes to win a municipal election — he served as this city's mayor for 12 years, from 2000 to 2012.

He said the learning curve is huge in the first year, should anyone new win this time around. He said people running for mayor have to be able to take all the needs of the various communities in the city and combine them into a consistent message.

"You've got to be able to really, really get into the weeds and understand the issues. You should do your homework," he said.

And there's no question, the upheaval caused by COVID-19 will not be over by the time the election rolls around.

Experience vs. innovation and the COVID-19 factor

The pandemic is likely to play into the election, said Joe Garcea, political scientist and professor at the University of Saskatchewan.

"These are going to be very significant elections under very difficult times," he said.

For any incumbents, "their platform is likely to be that an experienced, steady hand is the best way to proceed, to move forward," Garcea said.

"There [could] be challengers who say 'these are extraordinary times and they're different times and we're going to need different kinds of individuals at the helm in order to move us forward.'"

Garcea said both of those ideas have merit, but one thing is "absolutely certain" in his mind.

"Municipal governments, individually and collectively, are going to have to behave in extremely intelligent and strategic ways moving forward if they're going to capitalize on any small opportunities that there are," he said.

"Simply asking federal and provincial governments for more money will not be enough. They're going to have to come up with different ways of doing things in order to cope."

Fiacco has seen both sides of this coin, from coming in as a newbie, to running against competitors.

"I personally believe that no one ever gets voted in, I think you get voted out. Politicians have a shelf life of only so long and you should never overstay your welcome," Fiacco said.

When he was up for a fifth term, he decided not to run.

"I think what happens a lot of the times, is that if someone is in the chair for too long, complacency does set in" and stifle new ideas, he said.

Acclamation situation

If Fougere runs and no one challenges him, he would win by acclamation, meaning no election would take place for the mayoral position.

Fiacco was acclaimed for his second term. He campaigned despite this, because he wanted constituents to know what he was about, he said.

"I think people need to understand what you're going to offer, you know, 'why would we elect you over the next person?'"

As for the way forward, Garcea and Fiacco both agreed cohesion between council and the mayor will be key.

"That doesn't mean that there isn't room for criticism ... but if it's going to be petty, partisan and ideologically-driven politics, I think the municipality will stand to lose," Garcea said.