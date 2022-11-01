Regina mother pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of her 2-year-old child

A Regina mother pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter in the death of her two-year-old girl.

Brittney Catherine Emma Burghardt, who was 26 at the time of the crime, also pleaded guilty to forcible confinement.

Burghardt's daughter had to be airlifted to a Saskatoon hospital with serious injuries on June 9, 2021.

At the time police said the child was injured after falling down a set of stairs at a home on the 2300 block of Retallack Street.

The child died four days later in hospital, a month shy of her third birthday.

Burghardt was arrested and charged the next month.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 17, 2023.

Justin Noah Paul Anderson, who was in a relationship with Burghardt but is not the father of the child, faces a charge of forcible confinement.