Regina woman accused of killing 2-year-old is the child's mother: police

A Regina woman who is accused of killing a toddler is the child's mother, confirmed a spokesperson for the Regina Police Service.

Brittney Catherine Emma Burghardt, 26, is charged with second-degree murder, accessory after the fact and forcible confinement.

A co-accused, Justin Noah Paul Anderson, 24, has also been charged with accessory after the fact and forcible confinement. Police say he is not the child's father, but is in a relationship with Burghardt.

On June 9, Burghardt's daughter was airlifted to a Saskatoon hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the child was injured after falling down a set of stairs at a home on the 2300 block of Retallack Street.

Police said the child died on June 13, a month shy of her third birthday.

The death is Regina's seventh homicide of 2021.