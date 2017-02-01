Skip to Main Content
Regina woman accused of killing 2-year-old is the child's mother: police

The mother of a two-year-old is charged with second-degree murder after the toddler died from falling down stairs, police said.

Co-accused has been identified as the mother's partner

Mickey Djuric · CBC News ·
The Regina Police Service have charged a 26-year-old woman with second-degree-murder following her daughter's death. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

A Regina woman who is accused of killing a toddler is the child's mother, confirmed a spokesperson for the Regina Police Service. 

Brittney Catherine Emma Burghardt, 26, is charged with second-degree murder, accessory after the fact and forcible confinement.

A co-accused, Justin Noah Paul Anderson, 24, has also been charged with accessory after the fact and forcible confinement. Police say he is not the child's father, but is in a relationship with Burghardt. 

On June 9, Burghardt's daughter was airlifted to a Saskatoon hospital with serious injuries.  

Police say the child was injured after falling down a set of stairs at a home on the 2300 block of Retallack Street. 

Police said the child died on June 13, a month shy of her third birthday. 

The death is Regina's seventh homicide of 2021. 

