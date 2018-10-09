Regina, Moose Jaw in need of new or renovated water treatment plant, even after $32M upgrade

The water treatment facility that provides safe drinking water to people in Regina and Moose Jaw is in need of a major renovation or rebuild, according to the mayors of both cities.

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Facility received $20 million from the federal and provincial governments, with the cities adding another $12 million to the project.

The money will be spent on replacing the plant's aging electrical substation, improving the power supply and upgrading raw water pumps to prevent future electrical failures.

In 2011, the plant had two significant power failures which put the cities in danger of running out of water. In 2015, there were three major outages.

Ryan Johnson, general manager of the plant, said the lack of redundant power was the biggest risk to the plant.

Once complete, the plant will have back-up power to minimize service interruptions and prevent drinking water advisories for the approximately 260,000 residents it serves.

New or upgraded plant needed

Both Regina Mayor Michael Fougere and Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie welcomed the money which will update the plant's electrical systems, but both said the plant needs more.

"You will expect to see an application on federal-provincial funding on a new plant or refurbished plant at Buffalo Pound outside of the electrical component we're seeing today," Fougere said.

The administration of the Buffalo Pound plant, which is owned by Regina and Moose Jaw, is doing an evaluation on options for a replacement or upgraded plant. Fougere said the application will likely be made within the next year.

"The plant is old, it's old technology. We just need to upgrade," he said.

The Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant's aging electrical substation will be replaced. (CBC)

The plant was built in 1950 and was last upgraded significantly in 1989.

"We don't want to be reactive we want to be proactive. If you didn't have water when you turn on your tap, then it's an issue, so we don't want to put our citizens in that position," said Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie.

Johnson said the new electrical system will be used in either a new or renovated plant.

He said the estimated cost of the renovated or rebuilt plant is between $125 million and $224 million but he said as the planning goes further the low end figure is closer to $150 million.