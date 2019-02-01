Regina Cold Weather Strategy meeting needs during extreme cold, says Mobile Crisis Services

Shelters and emergency services in Regina have been handling the frigid temperatures well this week, according to Mobile Crisis Services.

"So far so good," said John McFadyen, the crisis response organization's executive director, though some shelters in the city are at capacity, according to the Ministry of Social Services.

My Aunt's Place, Kikinaw Residence YWCA, Regina Transition House and the Isobel Johnson Shelter are all at capacity. All four are either domestic violence shelters or are meant for women and their families.

For men's shelters, there is still capacity at Souls Harbour and the Salvation Army. For youth, the Downtown Browne's Emergency Youth Shelter also has beds available for boys and girls.

At any time of day or night, the MCS will connect people in need with a shelter or assistance. Each day this week, the service has received six to 11 calls for help.

One of the principles of Regina's Cold Weather Strategy is that families and couples should not be separated. If a shelter is not able to accommodate a request, because a family would be separated or because there isn't room, MCS will find accommodations at a hotel for those in need.

"We haven't had any requests here to put our people in hotel accommodations because there isn't shelter space. So that's the good news," said McFadyen.

"The goal is to ensure that there's always a safe place for somebody to go to."

'You can see the frostbite'

As part of Saskatoon's Cold Weather Strategy, there are nine organizations that are designated as warm-up spots. In Regina there are none, according to McFadyen, though he did say shelters will let people stay in their lobbies during the extreme cold and that MCS will bring people in to their offices on 11th Avenue.

"We don't have definite designated spots but the shelters are more forgiving during these times," said McFadyen.

Carmichael Outreach offers shelter and warm drinks at their new location in the basement of the YWCA.

Rochelle Berenyi, communications officer for Carmichael Outreach, said finding shelter for their clients is an issue all year around. (Matt Howard/CBC Saskatchewan)

Typically, Carmichael closes over the lunch hour, but as communications officer Rochelle Berenyi said, when it's extremely cold it doesn't make sense for them do that.

Berenyi said the free boutique the organization offers is active all through the day. Now that the temperatures have dipped, though, a number of people are coming in to find winter gear.

"I have people coming in looking for coats, people messaging us on Facebook, people trying to find boots, jackets," she said.

"Lot's of people have no gloves, no socks.… You can see the frostbite. You can see people getting sick."

Even if some shelters still have capacity, Berenyi said there is often a shortage of available shelter space, and not just in the winter months.

"We find all throughout he year that there's not enough shelter space in the city, and that's especially the case when it's this cold," she said.

"We, unfortunately, had to even resort to handing out tents in the summer. But those just don't cut it when it comes to this kind of weather."

MCS provides services and referrals 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 306-757-0127.

Warm clothing donations can be dropped off at Carmichael Outreach located at 1940 McIntyre St., around the back of the building.