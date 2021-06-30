Regina's executive committee asked to help fund miyo-wîcîwitowin Day at Mosaic Stadium

Regina's executive committee is being asked to provide $50,000 in funding for an event to mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation in Regina.

The first miyo-wîcîwitowin Day in the city's history is scheduled to be held on Sept. 29 at Mosaic Stadium through a partnership of Regina Exhibition Association Limited and Cowessess First Nation.

The words mean reconciliation in Cree, and the goal is to bring approximately 15,000 people, including students, business leaders and the public, together in order to create a dialogue about the effects of residential schools.

The event would feature the stories of residential school survivors, and those attending would participate in music and dance as part of an event responding to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action, according to a report heading to the executive committee.

The event will also provide a platform for members the Indigenous community to share their culture and "speak their truth," the report says

The event is meant to be free and open to all, while students from Regina Public and Regina Catholic School divisions, Cowessess Community Educational Centre and File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council will be provided transportation.

The event will also be live streamed, according to the report.

Planning for the day began in a response to the federal government's declaration of Sept. 30 as the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation last year.

It's expected to cost approximately $400,000, with a quarter of the funding coming from grants, according to the staff report.

The $50,000 requested from the city would cover half the $100,000 in grant funding, with the rest coming from provincial and federal governments.

Approximately 15,000 people are expected to attend the first miyo-wîcîwitowin Day at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Crown corporations, investment groups and the Mosaic Company are also putting money toward the event.

The report in front of the executive committee says miyo-wîcîwitowin Day meets the criteria of the city's special event major grant as it supports the vision and goals of Regina's cultural plan.

City staff say the executive committee could choose to provide additional funding beyond what was requested or make the decision to provide no support at all — a decision that could "be perceived negatively," the report says.

Regina's executive committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday at 9 a.m.