'I'm just being really hopeful': Sister of missing U of R student asks for public's help

Chinaza Chukwudum had plans to go skating with her brother for Christmas.

Now Promise Chukwudum, who also goes by the name Max, has not been seen or heard from in 11 days.

"I'm very worried. I'm very nervous and I'm quite scared for Promise, wherever he is. I'm just being really hopeful and positive that something comes up," Chinaza told CBC.

Promise, a 19 year-old computer science student and rugby player at the University of Regina, was last seen in a house in the area of Marshall Crescent in Regina on November 17.

"He's such a kind-hearted kid. He's very sociable. He's carefree," Chinaza​ said. "It's been nerve wracking. The first few days I found out, I had a hard time sleeping or eating."

Police delay

Chinaza said she saw a Snapchat post from her brother around 11:30 pm CST on November 17.

She said she didn't know he was unaccounted for until days after he had been reported missing to the Regina Police Service. That's when she received a call from the manager of a local restaurant where her brother works .

"I found that he was missing on Tuesday. Apparently, he was reported missing on Saturday. I've spoken to the missing unit and they said someone had already reported him," Chukwudum said.

Chinaza Chukwudum, sister of Promise 'Max' Chukwudum, is asking anyone with information about her brother's disappearance to contact police. (Omayra Issa/CBC)

Regina Police said in a statement to CBC that "the closest family member is not in Regina so we worked with the Missing Persons unit of another police service to contact that family member."

On Wednesday, Regina police chief Evan Bray told reporters the investigation is progressing.

"A lot of work has been done. There's an in-depth investigation as we are making progress through the investigation. At this point, it's still deemed a missing person investigation," Bray said.

Police expanded the search area last week to include the Rosemont and Transcona neighbourhoods. Officers also searched the municipal landfill on November 23.

A community outcry

Chinaza and Promise are international students from Nigeria. Promise came to Saskatchewan in 2017, two years after his sister. When news about his disappearance broke, international students from Nigeria promptly extended a hand.

Nancy Eze and Blessing Okeke are among them. They have shown unwavering support to Chukwudum in these trying times.

"We've tried our best to support in the way that we can. There's very little we can do, but even that little phone call reminding her she has people here," Eze said.

I do have a lot of faith that this would all come out good and positive. - Chinaza Chukwudum

Family friends have been in shock and distress.

"When I saw her Snapchat that day saying 'my brother is missing,' I called her and said 'Is this a joke?' It's just like in the movies," Eze said.

"Hearing the news was very devastating because I can't imagine my sister being missing because she's been here with me too at the same time Promise came here," said Okeke, who has known the Chukwudum siblings for years.

"It's very scary. It's very, very unreal. Everybody is asking Why? How?"

Bring Promise home

This week, Promise's father will arrive in Regina from Nigeria.

A rally is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. CST at the University of Regina. His friends and family are inviting members of the public to join in order to intensify the search.

"I do have a lot of faith that this would all come out good and positive. I just need the results to come quickly," Chinaza said.

She said every minute counts.

"I don't want to spend Christmas alone. I just need Promise back home."

Promise Chukwudum was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, light coloured sweatpants and a dark coloured tuque. He is described as 5-foot-11, 240 pounds with a medium build and short brown hair. He was last seen in the Marshall Crescent area of Regina.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.