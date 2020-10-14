Regina police search for missing 30-year-old

Regina police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing man, 30-year-old Kody Allan James Knoblauch.

Knoblauch was last seen going to work at around 7:25 a.m. CST in the 1400 block of 6th Avenue N., but didn't show up. Police say this is not normal behaviour for him.

He was last seen wearing blue work pants, possibly with blue and white runners. He may have a black or grey hoodie on. Knoblauch is described as being white, 6'2", 170 pounds, with a long beard, shaved head and brown eyes. Police say he has asthma and a nut allergy.

Knoblauch's vehicle is 2010 silver Ford Fusion with a Saskatchewan plate: 423 GZW.

Police say they don't have any indication Knoblauch has come to harm, but because of the unusual behaviour are considering him a vulnerable person.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.