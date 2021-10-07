Regina Police asking for help in finding missing 10-year-old girl

The Regina Police Service is asking for the public's help in locating 10-year-old Kaydence Cachene who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Cachene was last seen at a home on the 600 block of Elphinstone Street in the city's north at about 11:45 a.m.

They believe she left on foot.

She is 5'2" and weighs about 140 pounds with brown eyes. Cachene has longer, straight brown hair that is dark on one side and light on the other.

"There is no evidence to suggest Kaydence Cachene has come to harm, however she is considered at risk due to her age," police said in a release.

Anyone with information that could help police locate Cachene are asked to contact Regina Police or Crime Stoppers.