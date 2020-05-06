Regina's Milky Way Ice Cream reopens with new health and safety precautions

For the first time in 64 years, Regina's Milky Way Ice Cream is celebrating its second opening day of the season.

The family-run business initially opened its windows March 12 this year, but closed six days later due to concerns around COVID-19.

"We were scared that we would be busy," said Ryan Boldt, the manager and part-owner of Milky Way. "People were just learning a new way of doing things — how to social distance, be more respectful of peoples' space, wash hands and all of that."

With March and April typically being the ice cream shop's busiest time of year, he said it was a tough decision.

"From, obviously, a financial standpoint, it was tough because those are our best months. But from a moral standpoint, it was an easy decision," Boldt explained. "We knew that we had to protect our staff and the public and the family."

A month and a half later, with more people educated on physical distancing and self-isolating — and the Mother's Day weekend rush coming up — Boldt said the time felt right to reopen.

"We need to know how people are going to react, how we're going to react and if everything is going to go the way we hoped," he said.

Grape was the flavour of the day for Milky Way Ice Cream's second opening of the 2020 season. (Kirk Fraser/CBC News)

A new Milky Way experience

Boldt said customers can expect a different Milky Way experience for the foreseeable future.

There won't be any people sitting on the benches beside the kiosk or kids playing in trees — it'll be much more to-go style, he explained.

Boldt said those in line will be spaced out with chalk lines two-metre apart on the ground. Plexiglass will be shielding the only pick-up window open and staff will be accepting debit payments for the first time in the business' history.

"[Adding a debit machine] was just the right thing to do," he said. "People seem to like to pay with debit and tap now — and that's totally understandable — so we made sure we implemented that so people feel comfortable."

On its second opening day of the season, Milky Way Ice Cream staff drew chalk lines two metres apart on the ground to remind customers in line to physically distance. (Kirk Fraser/CBC News)

As for personal protective equipment, Boldt said they're stocked up. Staff will be wearing masks, gloves and goggles — all of which were ordered before the business opened in March.

"We are going to do our part and we hope that everyone will do their part," he said. "It will be different, but the treats will still be the same."