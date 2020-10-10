Regina men who rescued senior from fiery wreck relieved he's OK

Two men who Regina police said rescued a senior citizen from a burning car say they're happy he's OK, after what they describe as a dramatic crash.

Sunny Bajwa and Bill Singh were driving home in the east end of of the city Thursday when they saw something they could hardly believe.

A car was barrelling through a field at high speed. The wheels hit something, and for a few seconds the vehicle flew through the air — like a scene from a TV show famous for its car stunts, Singh said.

"It was coming through the field, and as soon as they hit the street, the car was three feet high," he said. "You know The Dukes of Hazzard show? Exactly like The Dukes of Hazzard show."

This car crashed into a large brick sign and caught fire on Thursday. (Aldo Columpsi)

An instant later, the car crashed into a large brick sign near the corner of Arens Road and Woodland Grove Drive.

Singh and Bajwa said they ran to see if they could help.

They said there was a man who appeared to be in his 70s behind the wheel, unconscious and bleeding from his mouth.

Singh called 911 and was told to wait for the ambulance.

"The police was on the line with me and I said, you know, 'looks like the guy's in bad shape, I think maybe [he] died,'" Singh said.

But then the fire broke out and the men realized they couldn't wait.

"I said, 'We have to get him out.'" Singh said. "So the police … said, 'OK, well, get him out, help him get out of the car.'"

Regina police believe the driver of this car experienced some kind of medical emergency right before he crashed. (Aldo Columpsi)

Without further delay, they helped get the groggy man to safety. Singh said the car continued to burn and a moment later there was "a small explosion."

The ambulance arrived and the man was taken to hospital.

Police think the man may have had some kind of medical emergency right before the crash, but say his injuries are minor.

The Good Samaritans who saved him say they're happy to hear that, and hope to visit him in hospital to see for themselves.