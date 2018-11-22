Police charge man caught with bag of meth around neck, 3 ringing cell phones

Strange behaviour, multiple ringing cell phones and a satchel of meth has resulted in two Regina men being charged.

Officers noticed the suspects behaving suspiciously in a vehicle on the 700 block of Robinson Street on Wednesday night, according to a police news release.

A patrol car followed the suspects and noticed the vehicle driving erratically. Officers then pulled the driver over on the 3700 block of Sherwood Drive.

He allegedly refused to show officers identification. He was initially detained for obstruction, police say.

Meanwhile, the passenger was holding three cell phones that rang repeatedly. He was also wearing a satchel around his neck, according to police.

As a result of the suspicious behaviour, police arrested both men and searched the satchel, finding methamphetamine and a "significant amount" of cash.

The suspects, aged 33 and 39, have been jointly charged with possession of the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

They made their first court appearance on Thursday.