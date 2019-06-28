2 Regina men charged with attempted murder after shooting in March

Regina police say two Regina men have been charged with attempted murder after a shooting on March 15.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Quance Street East for a report of an injured person at about 9:30 p.m. CST, according to a police news release.

Initial reports indicated a man had been shot and a vehicle believed to be involved left the scene. The victim, who was 24-years-old at the time and has since turned 25, was found with a gun shot wound and sent to hospital.

He suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

As a result, two men aged 26 and 20 years old have been charged with attempted murder. The 20-year-old had a warrant out for his arrest, police say, and was taken into custody on June 26. The 26-year-old was arrested on June 19.