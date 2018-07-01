3 Regina men charged with attempted murder in Greer Court shooting

Numerous charges have been laid against three Regina men, including attempted murder, after an incident Saturday night.

Police say they responded to several calls of gunshots in the 1800 block of Greer Court where they found a man suffering from apparent gun shot wounds.

After a joint investigation by patrol, canine members, SWAT and crisis negotiators, police found and arrested the suspects on Vaughn Street.

Police say two of the suspects were arrested without incident, with the third suspect arrested early Sunday morning after going into a residence on that street.

Police say patrol members were initially unable to make contact with the suspect, but he was eventually arrested after SWAT, canine and crisis negotiators attended the residence.

The accused, who are all in their twenties, have all been charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and one of the men is additionally charged with breach of undertaking and breach of a prohibition order.

The apparent gunshot victim was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.