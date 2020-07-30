Regina gets boost of provincial money for Wascana Pool

Provincial money has come through for a major Regina project. The city got approved for $12 million from the Municipal Economic Enhancement Program (MEEP) to build the biggest thing on its wishlist: Wascana Pool.

Last year, the city held an online survey to see what kind of pool people would prefer. Fifty-three per cent of respondents voted in favour of separate lap and leisure pools. At an open house in November 2019, 71 per cent of respondents voted for that option.

Ninety-one per cent of people who attended the open house made comments to the city. Of them, 66 per cent commented that they wanted a pool with 50-metre swim lanes and/or a deep tank.

Before it was demolished, Wascana Pool was a 50-metre pool. The rebuild will make the lap pool 25 metres plus a larger leisure pool.

A final design for the pool is before the Provincial Capital Commission.