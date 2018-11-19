Viral video of needles in Regina McDonald's bathroom 'a good educational incident': SHA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says a viral video showing dozens of used needles spilled across the floor and counter of a bathroom at a Regina McDonald's has gone viral is a potential teaching moment.

The video, posted to Facebook, was apparently shot early Sunday morning at the McDonald's on Dewdney Avenue and Albert Street. On Monday, SHA called the mess an act of vandalism, since the locked and metal-encased needle disposal unit would have to have been pried off the wall.

Jan Morier is a patroller and board member with White Pony Lodge. She said the patrol group found 28 used needles discarded in an alleyway the night before the video was shot.

"It's being blown out of proportion because of the shocking nature of it," said Morier, who has been with White Pony Lodge for two years. "We have gone to what are imagined to be shooting galleries and found 30 to 40 needles in one location. So it's not totally unusual."

Morier says the McDonald's is often a pit stop for the patrol, especially during the winter. She said the needle bins at McDonald's are beneficial to the general safety of the neighbourhood.

She said a safe injection site could be beneficial to the neighbourhood and city.

"I really feel a safe injection site for the addicts safety is paramount in conjunction with other treatment facilities," she said.

Kathy Lloyd and Ian Harrison with the Saskatchewan Health Authority say people should be aware of what to do when they come across used needles. (CBC Saskatchewan)

Kathy Lloyd, manager for communicable disease with the SHA, said more study would need to be done to determine whether a safe-injection site would benefit Regina.

Lloyd said the drug-using community in Regina is quite different from other cities where safe injection sites have been set up. Specifically, people using drugs in Regina are more socially connected and often have a place to use.

"At this point in time I think it's unknown if people would go to safe injection sites. It's something that would have be looked into more closely with people that use injection drugs to find out if that's something they would want," said Lloyd.

Lloyd said there's no indication that the used needles in the viral video were used to inject hard drugs.

"I'm sincerely hoping that this isn't going to be tied in directly to people that use injection drugs because there's nothing to say that's where those needles came from," she said.

"In a restaurant there definitely will be needles in containers that are used by diabetics, because lots of people need insulin when they're eating."

Ian Harrison, acting manager of environmental health with SHA, said the video could be a teaching moment but ultimately the response might have been overblown.

"It's social media, it is what it is right now and obviously when incidents like this happen it's going to get blown up," said Harrison.

"It's probably a good educational incident to work on to get the message out there about safe handling of needles."

In a statement McDonald's Corporate Relations said it is taking the video very seriously.

"This is an unfortunate, yet isolated incident. It was quickly cleaned up adhering to the restaurant's safe and proper process for handling needles. The restaurant has been in contact with the police, and the Saskatchewan Health Department visited the restaurant today [Monday] and reported that they are satisfied with how the incident was handled and will not be investigating further."