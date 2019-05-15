Regina mayor says road construction is a necessary inconvenience

Regina's city council is well aware of the gripes city residents have with ongoing construction on city roads, but the work needs to be done, according to Mayor Michael Fougere.

Fougere said there is a lot of work to do in a very short amount of time on residential and arterial roads, and that the city is spending about $84 million on roads and capital spending, such as wastewater drainage.

"We have to fix the infrastructure, and it is causing heartache for people. It's causing some consternation but we have no choice but to do this work and get it done," Fougere said.

"We certainly understand the concerns residents have but when the work is done, we'll have a much better infrastructure in those locations."

Remember to thank <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofRegina?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofRegina</a> this month for closing down Elphinstone St and restricting Lewvan Dr at the same time as you try to get to and from work. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQR</a> —@kevinsinclairsk

Construction has been ongoing on some busy roads in Regina, such as the work being done on a lengthy portion of Lewvan Drive and near the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Arcola Avenue.

That's why the city has put up signs for people to take detours or alternate routes.

The bridge replacement near Assiniboine Avenue over Wascana creek leaves the city no choice, he said. Work started on Tuesday and will last until October.

"If that bridge fails, we have an even bigger problem," Fougere said.

Given that the bypass is set to open this fall, wouldn't it have been more prudent & respectful to the taxpayers of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQR</a>, if you would have delayed this until next year. Plus nearly 6 months to replace a bridge? Wow! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cityplanner?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cityplanner</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/oxymoron?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#oxymoron</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQRtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQRtraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/krXsHdfzvZ">https://t.co/krXsHdfzvZ</a> —@ECraigLothian

When construction sites appear to be deserted or unattended by workers, it catches the ire of city residents making their daily commute.

That's a safety issue, the Mayor said. He said that just because no workers are on site, it does not mean the site is safe, which is why barriers and signs remain up.

There is also some around-the-clock construction — when the situation calls for it.

Fougere said that since it's public money paying for the repairs, the city has to look for ways to keep costs low and efficiency high.

"We just ask for people to have patience and please understand that it is work that is actually critical to be done."

Lewvan Drive is currently under construction for a scheduled 16 weeks, between 11th Avenue and 1st Avenue.

West Dewdney Avenue is also scheduled to have partially restricted lanes between Aberdeen Street and Kent Street for 11 weeks.

Up to date information can be found on the city's website.