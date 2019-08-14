Saskatchewan is in a dispute with Ottawa over how millions in federal infrastructure dollars will flow to projects in different communities.

On one side of the pool, the feds are saying there is money to renovate two outdoor pools in Regina's downtown. On the other side you find the province saying there isn't any money available and that the federal government is trying to win votes in the next election.

The two pools in need of repairs are Wascana and Maple Leaf. Wascana Pool is open for the 2019 season and will be closed for renovations in the 2020 season. Maple Leaf Pool is closed for the 2019 season and should re-open for the 2020 season.

Lesley Farley, a regular at Maple Leaf Pool, said the pool is all about creating opportunities for kids, not about politics. She wants to make sure money goes to completing the projects and that the pool in the Heritage area continues to be part of her community.

Lesley Farley is a longtime swimmer at Maple Leaf Pool and wants it to stay open (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Farley's concerns were heard by the city.

Mayor Michael Fougere told CBC's Morning Edition that despite the squabbling between to the levels of government he is committed to finding the money in the City's budget to complete those projects.

When asked if this would impact taxes in Regina, he was uncertain where the money was going to come from. Fougere said he hopes the two sides can come together and find the money needed to finish the project without having to go into the city's coffers.