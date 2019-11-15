Regina mayor calling for more resources after 3 homicides in one weekend

Regina's mayor says the city having three homicides in one weekend was a "real tragedy" and that more resources are needed to help with the problem.

"It's taxing the resources of the police service," Mayor Michael Fougere said.

From Jan. 24 to 25, three people were killed in Regina. Police said that on Friday morning, 23-year-old Majok Majok was shot in his own home. A 17-year-old was charged with second-degree murder in his death and appeared in court Monday morning.

Majok Majok was killed in the home he shared with girlfriend Naomi Shingoose (right) on Friday morning. A 17-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder. Singoose told CBC Majok was trying to break up a fight and got shot. (Submitted by Naomi Shingoose)

Police said that on Friday afternoon they found Rodney Troy Ruberry, 49, injured in a home on the 4400 block of Dewdney Avenue. He died in hospital. Police said no arrests have been made but his death was a homicide.

On Saturday, 24-year-old Isaiah Trent Allary was found injured on the 1200 block of Rae Street and soon pronounced dead.

Devon Wayne Cyr, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition and failure to comply with a prohibition order. He appeared in court Monday morning and is being held in custody.

Fougere said that while he didn't want to downplay the severity, the weekend was not typical.

"I would say that this is an anomaly," Fougere said.

Chief Evan Bray said he has brought in investigators from all corners of the service to handle the three recent homicides. He said they are meeting every day to discuss the trend in crime. (Declan Finn/CBC)

Police Chief Evan Bray said earlier this week that such incidents are often a tragic twist spurred by alcohol or drugs. Bray said police are working with community partners to prevent crime by offering support for those with addictions and mental health concerns.

Fougere said the city is also working with partners, including the province, on these issues.

"Access to guns is also a big issue as well," Fougere said. "So these are very complex issues."

Fougere said the city is dealing with an environment that doesn't address the causes of the problem, such as mental health issues, drug addiction issues and poverty.

Mayor Michael Fougere joins host Stefani Langenegger to talk about how the city hopes to redevelop the Regina railyard and address accessibility concerns. He also talked about a spate of violent crime, with three homicides over the past weekend, and what needs to happen to stop rising problems with drugs. 10:27

"We need stronger partnerships — engaging the province in terms of the health care system — how we can provide those services and hopefully break this down," Fougere said.

He said the city has been talking with the province about the problem of crystal meth, among other things.

"This is a national issue and we face it locally and we're doing our part to talk to the province," Fougere said. "But that's a work in progress."