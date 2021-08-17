Regina Mayor pushes for city to get 85 per cent vaccinated with lip sync video

In a video, RCMP, health workers, firefighters, Regina police, dancers from the Rider Cheer Team, Roughriders and Regina's Mayor Sandra Masters danced along and lip synced to the song It Takes Two to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.

All summer the cities of Regina and Saskatoon have been holding a friendly COVID Vaccine Challenge. Whichever city had the least amount of vaccinations a month, their mayor had to do a lip sync video.

In June, Regina had more vaccinations. As a result, Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark lip synced to 'The Last Saskatchewan Pirate' on the South Saskatchewan River.

In July, Saskatoon gave out the most shots. As a result, Masters lip synced to It Takes Two by Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock.

In a statement, Masters said the lyrics, "it takes two to make a thing go right" is meant to convince all remaining residents to do their part and make sure they get fully vaccinated with two shots. As of Monday, August 16, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said Regina is 70.66 per cent fully vaccinated.

"I would still like to see 85 per cent double vaccination in Regina," Masters said in a release. "We want residents of our cities to be safe and healthy. If this video gets the message out to more people to get fully vaccinated, then we've done a good thing."

Regina residents can find out more about pop-up vaccine clinics at Regina's outdoor pools at Regina.ca/COVID19.