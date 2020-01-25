City of Regina recommends mask use indoors, in public vehicles

Regina's mayor and some city councillors came together Thursday to recommend mask use.

Given the rise of active COVID-19 cases in the Regina region, mayor Michael Fougere recommended people wear masks inside public spaces and public vehicles.

"Wearing a mask is simply one more small measure to protect one another," Fougere said. "It takes some getting used to but it is truly for the greater good."

Fougere said the city doesn't want the move to be controversial. He said masks are an easy way for the city to be safe and proactive ahead of this fall, when he said he expects to see a COVID-19 spike amid annual flu season concerns.

The mayor said the city would look at a mandatory mask policy in the coming days, weeks or months. He wouldn't commit to timelines on a decision.

Fougere said the province was not opposed to municipalities creating their own bylaws around mask use.

He said he and his fellow municipal leaders had contacted the premier and the provincial government, asking for a single uniform mask policy.

Fougere said he felt it would be easier for the province to enforce any kind of mandatory mask policy than it would be for municipalities.

"I know there's some people who will be concerned, it's either uncomfortable or they feel their right is to do what they like to do," he said.

"As a member of council I would rather err on the side of caution and safety and I feel very strongly that this is very important to do."

