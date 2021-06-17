Regina mayor proclaims July as Buffalo History Month at pool and park renaming ceremony

The former Dewdney pool and park in Regina's North Central neighbourhood were officially renamed Buffalo Meadows pool and park on Thursday.

At the renaming event, Mayor Sandra Masters announced that July will be Buffalo History Month in the city. She also mentioned that there will be a legacy review to make a decision on the petition for renaming Dewdney Avenue in seven months.

Masters said the renaming of the pool shows the willingness to be open to reconciliation.

"It feels very gratifying and like you're progressing in the right direction in building relationships, looking to come from a good place," she said. "This is one of those acts or symbols that you can present and manifest by trying to come from a good place."

Money for the signs will come from the current budget to maintain the pool. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Russ Mirasty, Saskatchewan's lieutenant governor, said the name change made him proud, not only because of his office but also as an Indigenuous person.

"When communities recognize the history associated with the area that they are situated in, and the people, and of course the language and names that come with that, it's very meaningful," he said.

It cost about $1,000 to make a new pool sign for the new name. City administration said that money came from the pool's maintenance budget.