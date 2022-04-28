25-year transit master plan approved by executive committee, headed to Regina city council

The 25-year Regina transit master plan was approved by city council's executive committee at its Wednesday meeting, and will now be discussed at a full city council meeting next week.

The plan, which was released earlier this month, aims to create a more accessible and sustainable public transit system in Regina.

If passed, the plan will see all diesel buses replaced with electric transit vehicles by 2040. It will also make transit free for those 12 and under.

The plan includes changes to the 11th Avenue hub downtown, creating an on-demand system for paratransit, increasing the frequency of buses and expanding routes.

The transit plan was discussed in detail at Wednesday's executive committee meeting, with some council members voicing concerns about areas not directly addressed by the initial proposal.

Coun. Jason Mancinelli (Ward 9) said he would like to see "park and ride" hubs in the city — hubs people would drive to and park, then use public transit.

Thomas Pacy, a consultant for the plan, said while it allows for park and ride areas, it is more focused on people transferring and making the main routes more attractive.

Coun. Terina Shaw (Ward 7) was the only council member to vote against the motion to send the plan to council with the recommendation it be approved. She expressed concerns about the possibility of taxes being raised to accommodate the changes.

"I'm struggle because I understand maybe people don't ride the bus because the frequency's not there," she said.

City administration said the plan as presented is a framework, and council will work to alter the plan to fit the city's needs.

The master transit plan will now be presented at the city council meeting on May 4 at 9 a.m. CST.