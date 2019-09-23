Opponents to Regina body rub parlour regulation say not enough done to protect workers

The Regina Sexual Assault Centre is calling on the city to do background checks on potential business owners after a bylaw is put in place to regular massage parlours in the City of Regina.

In a submission to council, the centre writes it does not think regulation or banning the industry will protect workers, as sex workers in parlours are not there willingly or working independently.

"There is a distinction between legalization and decriminalization. We want a collective working space, accountable bosses, the power of choice and labour rights," reads a quote from sex worker Juno Mac in the centre's submission to council.

In the submission, Mac wrote that many people in the city support prohibition of sex work because it targets people that voters do not want to see or hear from.

The city's executive council began exploring the possibility of a regulatory regime for massage parlours last year. A bylaw which would regulate the industry is expected to come into effect June 2020.

If the regulation is adopted, the sexual assault centre is calling for an open line of communication between the city and sex workers. It also asks that any criminal record not be a barrier for people to support themselves using sex work.

The bylaw would require massage parlours to operate in either industrial zones of the city or in major arterial commercial zones, which includes "retail, service and office developments along major arterial roadways," according to the city. It also wants privacy protection for workers and supports in place for people looking to enter or exit the sex trade.

Opponents to regulation calling for outright ban

A group called Freedom Catalyst Regina is calling for an outright ban on body rub parlours in Regina.

The group said regulations will do nothing to protect sex workers.

"When activities such as sexual exploitation are placed within any categorical environment, criminal activity results," reads a delegation from spokesperson Nicole Pivovar.

Zoning and hours

There are other details surrounding the parlours that will be dealt with at future council meetings.

Regulations would require that those working in the body rub parlours operate during specific hours, comply with health and safety standards, workers are of legal age and are allowed to work in Canada and that workers receive best practice training, as outlined by the city of Regina.

Parlours would also have to be at least one block away from schools, churches and other body rub parlours. As a result, some existing body rub parlours would have to relocate or shut down.

Inspection and cost

The report also estimates it will cost the city about $310,000 to regulate massage parlours in the city and it doesn't anticipate much of the expense will be recovered.

There are about 20 massage parlours, or body rub parlours, in the city right now.

According to the report, based on the City of Edmonton's experiences, high licensing fees mean parlours are less likely to comply with municipal bylaws.

City bylaw inspectors would be able to inspect buildings suspected of being massage parlours, on a complaint-based approach, with adequate notice..

Any inspectors refused entry could inspect the home via a warrant, if there are reasonable grounds.

Consequences for non-compliance

A notice to comply with the bylaw would be issued at first. An order to comply would then follow if the parlor refused to cooperate. This could ultimately lead to prosecution, however these bans have not been proven in court.

City council meets at 5:30 p.m. CST on Monday.