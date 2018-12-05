Regina City Council is considering options for regulating massage parlours and other sexual service providers within the city.

A report on the issue was reviewed privately by council on Oct. 10, 2018. That report and its findings will be shared with community members Wednesday at a public session of the Executive Committee.

The City of Regina believes that there are 21 massage or "body rub" parlours currently in operation.

The report addresses public health and safety concerns, lack of regulation, potential licensing of workers and overall negative impact on surrounding businesses and neighbourhoods.

Council is currently considering two options. One focuses on increased enforcement of zoning bylaws for adult service providers. The other aims to improve the safety of sex workers and their clients through a licensing system.

Both options include a suggestion to amend local bylaws to change "massage parlour" to "body rub parlour" to avoid confusion with therapeutic massage services provided by a registered massage therapist.

If City Council follows the report's recommendations, both options will be reviewed by various community stakeholders, with Council coming forward with a specific policy decision by mid-2019.