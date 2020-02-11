Additional $880K requested for new Maple Leaf Pool in Regina, bumping total cost to $5.3M

The City of Regina's finance and administration committee is recommending council approve an additional $880,000 for construction of the new Maple Leaf Pool, putting the total cost at $5.3M.

The committee said in its report, "the highest-ranked proponent's cost resulting from the negotiated Request for Proposals is higher than the projected $4.5 million that City Council approved through the 2020 capital budget."

It said an additional $880,000 is required "so that a contract can be awarded and allow construction to proceed on the pool design that has been shared with the community."

The report said administration will review operating, maintenance and programming costs for the new facility and will provide information to city council through next year's budget process.

The city unveiled its preferred plan in October, the L-shaped pool features a zero-depth, beach-like entry designed to improve access for swimmers with mobility issues.

Change room and washroom facilities will also feature an accessible lift and table.

The city planned to close the pool but decided to rebuild it instead after residents rallied to keep the pool, which has been a fixture in the Heritage neighbourhood for 70 years.

Last week at the Municipalities of Saskatchewan conference, Mayor Michael Fougere said one of the infrastructure priorities for the city was the construction of the Maple Leaf and Wascana Pool projects.

The pool features a beach-like zero-depth entry for swimmers with mobility issues. (City of Regina )

If Council decides against the additional costs, the committee said a redesign of the pool and facilities would be required.

It said the cost would be lower but would "impact capacity to serve the community" and delay construction until 2021.

If Council agrees on the additional $880,000 is costs, the successful proponent will be notified and the construction will be on track to be completed this fall.