Regina man warns of possible AutoTRADER.ca scam

A Regina man is warning others about possible scammers operating on AutoTRADER.ca.

Peter Adebara found an ad for a 2009 Honda Pilot on AutoTRADER.ca, which had a "ridiculous" price tag of $3,900.

Adebara reached out to the seller to get more information. The seller told him they were no longer living in Canada and sent Adebara photos of the vehicle in question.

"The first thing that flagged my curiosity was the colour of the vehicle that was posted was blue, but the pictures sent to me, [the vehicle] was green," Adebara told CBC news.

"The second thing was the ad itself was pulled almost immediately."

Adebara said he "decided to play along" with the seller's games and he was told someone in Regina had all the vehicle's documentation and that person would deliver the vehicle and take Adebara's payment.

Adebara was then contacted by the person who was supposed to meet him with the vehicle and told cash wouldn't work; the deal would need to be done through a Western Union wire transfer to the seller, who was allegedly located in Bolivia.

"It's a secure and reliable transfer service. It's secure with a secret code that'll be given to u (sic) once u (sic) make the transfer and no one can get your money from western union without the code," read emails Adebara shared with CBC News.

"You will need to go the nearest western union store or money mart with the amount of the $3900 cash to get the transfer ready and when the car comes and everything checks out u (sic) will hand over the transfer receipt and the transfer secret code to me as form of payment and take possession of the car."

Adebara decided to do some internet research on the people who he'd been in contact with but couldn't find anything tied to either individual that satisfied his outstanding questions about who he was dealing with.

He decided to go through with meeting the person who was supposed to deliver the vehicle — without the requested Western Union transfer — but they never showed up at the agreed time or location.

After that experience, Adebara said he found two more ads on Autotrader.ca, listed in Regina, that also raised his suspicions.

He said the posters operated in a similar manner in saying they were out of province and someone else would meet him with the vehicle.

"That's why I wanted to reach out and say, 'You know what? There's a scam out there and if these people are not careful they'll be scammed out of their money,'" Adebara said.

Adebara said he flagged the ads he was suspicious of to AutoTRADER.ca.

AutoTRADER.ca offers protection tips for customers

In an email, AutoTRADER.ca said the allegedly fraudulent listing on its website was flagged and removed within 24 hours.

When contacted, AutoTRADER.ca noted the interactions with Adebara and the alleged fraudsters happened off-platform.

"Contact the customer directly by the phone number listed on our site. If it does not work, do not go about solely through email. Most cases of fraud are email based," a prepared statement from Autotrader.ca said.

The website includes a number of tips to spot a possibly fraudulent seller.

Characteristics — like interacting with someone claiming to be located out of country — in the posts Adebara described to CBC News, were listed in the tips as possible fraudulent postings.