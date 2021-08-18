Regina man dead after truck rollover near Pelly, Sask.

A Regina man has died after a rollover on Highway #8 near Pelly, Sask.

RCMP say on August 12 at about 7 p.m. CST, officers from the Kamsack detachment were called to a single vehicle rollover.

Officers arrived to the scene about three kilometres south of Pelly, about 350 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

The driver and only person in the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the man was from Regina.

An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist and Kamsack RCMP are continuing to investigate the cause of the rollover.