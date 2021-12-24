Regina man sending hundreds of Christmas cards worldwide to transgender people

A Regina man aims to send hundreds of Christmas cards to transgender people all over the world — part of an effort to help them feel affirmed during a season when they're often misgendered.

Ken Mullock started the project last week with a TikTok video, in which he said he wanted to write cards for people who might be called by the wrong name or misgendered during the holidays.

He's already had thousands of requests for the cards.

"As a trans person, I know what it's like around the holidays when you're getting cards that don't have the right name that reflects you on it, or the right language that affirms you," Mullock said.

"I also know from my experience over the years how good it feels to see a card with your name on it. That's something I wanted to provide to other people."

Within the first couple of days after posting his TikTok video, he had received over 4,000 requests for Christmas cards.

"Of course I can't write that many cards but I'm doing my best," Mullock said.

He then started an Instagram page called This Card is For You, where people are directed to an application form for a card.

Mullock said he realized there was a high need for trans people to feel affirmed and feel seen during special occasions, and he hopes to expand the project to reach more people for next Valentine's Day.

He has also received donations from community members and friends to help pay for postage.

"It just feels so amazing," Mullock said. "It's very rewarding to know that so many people, trans people all over the world, are going to experience that joy."

Spreading that joy to transgender people is important, he said.

"So often in media and just all over, trans people are forced to focus on the bad things about their lives and the bad things that they go through," said Mullock.

"And really, we need to start thinking about the things that make us feel good, and creating trans joy is an amazing thing."

Mullock said he will do his best to fulfil card requests from anybody, anywhere and for any occasion.