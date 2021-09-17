Skip to Main Content
Regina man Tasered last night after allegedly resisting arrest

Police in Regina arrested a man last night and shocked him with a stun gun after locating a stolen truck.

Man, 31, charged with resisting arrest, possession of property obtained by crime

Regina police shiocked a suspect with a Taser during an arrest Thursday night. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

Regina Police Service say they Tasered a suspect during an arrest Thursday night.

Officers had located a stolen truck parked in the 2700 block of 5th Avenue. A news release said the driver resisted arrest and fought with police.

They shocked him with a stun gun, and the man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The 31-year-old will be appearing in court on Friday. He is charged with:

  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000.00

  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000.00 and,

  • Resisting Arrest

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information to assist police is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

