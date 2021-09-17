Regina man Tasered after allegedly resisting arrest

Regina Police Service say they Tasered a suspect during an arrest Thursday night.

Police say officers located a stolen truck parked in the 2700 block of Fifth Avenue. A news release said the driver resisted arrest and fought with police.

Officers shocked the man with a stun gun. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The 31-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. He is charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Resisting arrest.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information to assist police is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).