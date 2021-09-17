Regina man Tasered after allegedly resisting arrest
Police in Regina arrested a man last night and shocked him with a stun gun after locating a stolen truck.
Man, 31, charged with resisting arrest, possession of property obtained by crime
Regina Police Service say they Tasered a suspect during an arrest Thursday night.
Police say officers located a stolen truck parked in the 2700 block of Fifth Avenue. A news release said the driver resisted arrest and fought with police.
Officers shocked the man with a stun gun. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The 31-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. He is charged with:
-
Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
-
Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
-
Resisting arrest.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who has information to assist police is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).