Regina man accused of sexual assault against 12-year-old granted bail

A Regina man accused of sexual assault against a 12-year-old girl has been granted bail.

Christopher Cameron Duke was arrested and charged after police were dispatched to a home in the city on Aug. 1 for a report of sexual assault.

The alleged assault happened the night before, police said in a news release sent on Aug. 6.

Duke appeared at Provincial Court in Regina on Friday.

He stood in the prisoner's box, wearing an orange jail-issued T-shirt while the judge read out the conditions of his bail. Under those conditions, he can not make contact with the victim or her family, which includes through social media, and can not make contact with anyone under the age of 16 unless accompanied by his spouse.

There were no curfew or travel restrictions imposed in his conditions of bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for August 20.

Other victims may exist

Christopher Cameron Duke has been charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and sexual interference. (Linked In)

Police say it's possible there are other victims who haven't reported to police.

Duke has travelled across Canada and was in Esterhazy, Sask., from November 2018 to February of this year, according to police. Duke has also travelled from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., to Dawson Creek, B.C., and Taylor, B.C., in June and July of this year.

Duke also has a campsite at Craven Country Campground. Police say his travels are not limited to these areas and these are the areas where he has travelled that are known to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Regina Police, other local law enforcement agencies, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).